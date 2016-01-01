E-mail
lunthesis@163.com
Phone
0551-65179860-203
Home Page
Photos
Hui Culture
Travel Guide
Video
People
Service
Weather Forecast :
Anhui News
Business
Politics
Culture& Edu
Health
People
Special
Travel Guide
Events Destination
Itinerary
Craftwork
Hotel
Traffic
Food
About Anhui
Anhui facts
Geography
History
Economy
Climate
Hui Culture
Cities
Government
Principal Officals
Government structure
Key Enterprises
Development Plan
Investment Info
Eyes on Anhui
Services
Ticket Booking
Visa Application
Maps
Useful Tel No.
Education
Hot Topics
Lunar New Year
Chinese premier Vows Easier Access for Foreign Investment
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that China will grant easier access to and create better environment for foreign investment
A Transport System to Lead the World
China is aiming to build a faster, greener and safer public transport system throughout the country by 2020, it said yesterday.
Anhui’s South-North Water Transfer Project Kicks Off
Yangtze River - Huaihe River Water Transfer Project , also known as Anhui’s South-North Water
USTC Breaks New Ground in Research
A group of young scientists from the USTC...
Hefei Sees More Train Services to Huangshan
Two railway stations in Hefei, ...
"Impression of Bengbu" Wins Int'l Award
A video promoting Bengbu...
Project of General Aviation New Town Signed
The project of general aviation new town ...
•
Liquor Maker among Top 10 Most Valuable Brands
•
Anhui’s Industrial Profits up 8.9% in Nov
Culture&Education
News
"Impression of Bengbu" Wins International Award
A video promoting Bengbu...
•
China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
•
China's Big Readers in Small Towns
•
24 Solar Terms: 9 Things You May Not Know about Winter Solstice
•
Anhui Province to Stop PETS Test in 2017, First in China
•
Spring Fest Goes Global
•
Anhui-Taiwan Employee Cultural Exchange Week Kicks off in Hefei
•
Top 5 Internet Buzzwords of 2016
Hui Culture
Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
•
Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
•
Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
•
Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
Ancient Village under Private Protection
Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
•
Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
•
Carving out a Legacy
•
Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
•
Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
Explore Anhui
Destination
Chengkan Village
Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
•
Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
•
Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
•
Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
•
Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
•
Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
•
Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
•
Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
•
Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
•
10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
Itinerary
Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
•
Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
•
Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
Service
•
Things to Know for National Day Holiday
•
Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
•
Record Numbers Expected on Railways
•
Czech Republic Opens Five New Visa Centers in China
Politics
Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered more efforts
•
2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
•
Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
•
Leaders Meet to Seek Common Development of Yangtze River Delta
•
No More Free Meals as Graft War Shapes a New Civil Service
•
Yu Yong Appointed as Party Chief of Bengbu
Secretary
Li Jinbin
Acting Governor
Li Guoying
The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
Provincial General Office
Development and Reform Commission
Economic Commission
Education Department
Science and Technology Department
Public Security Department
Justice Department
Finance Department
Construction Department
Communications Department
Agriculture Commission
Commerce Department
Health Department
Civil Affairs Department
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
Local Taxation Bureau
Industry and Commerce Administration
Quality and Technical Supervision Bureau
Environmental Protection Bureau
Water Resources Department
Press and Publication Bureau
Food and Drug Administration
Legislative Affairs Office
Foreign Affairs Office (Overseas Chinese Affairs Office
)
Tourism Department
Business
•
Anhui Yingjia among China's Top 10 Most Valuable Time-Honored Brands
•
Project of General Aviation New Town Signed in Feixi County
•
Anhui’s Industrial Profits up 8.9% in Nov
•
Anhui Govt to Improve Market Confidence in 2017
•
From Plans to Progress: the First Year of China’s Supply-Side Reform
•
6 Anhui Counties Give Backing to Migrant Worker-Turned Businessmen
•
Nation to Beef up Research of Key Components
Chery Auto
Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
•
JAC Motors
•
Royalstar
•
Gujing Liquor
•
Hefei Meiling
•
Anhui BBCA Group
•
Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
Cities in Anhui
Tongling
Tongling City is located in the mid-south Anhui province ...
Lu'an
The City of Lu'an, nicknamed "Wanxi (West Anhui)", is located at the northern foot ...
Chizhou
Chizhou city is located in the south-west of Anhui Province，along Yangtze River ...
Huangshan
Huangshan is situated in the south of Anhui Province and bordered on ...
Special
10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
•
2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
•
University Helps Boost Local Sci-Tech Innovation
Invest in Anhui
Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
•
Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
•
Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
•
Wanda Opens 100th Hotel in Hefei
Development Plan
Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
•
Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
•
Anhui, Sichuan Ink Strategic Agreement on Grain
•
333 Villages in Anhui Aims to Cut Poverty through Tourism
Videos
•
5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
•
China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
•
Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
People
Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
•
Unsung Heroes
•
Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
•
Policeman Saves Lives but Disfigured, Now Honored
Anhui Today
Eyes on Anhui
•
Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
•
Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
•
Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
•
Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
•
Ma'anshan: a Magnet for Yangtze
Sister City
Hefei
Columbus
U.S.A
Bengbu
Seetsu
Japan
Wuhu
Pavia
Italy
Anqing
Calabasas
U.S.A
Ma'anshan
Hamilton
Canada
Huainan
Ruse
Bulgaria
Huaibei
Springdale
U.S A.
Tongling
Skelleftea
Sweden
Huangshan
Fujiidera
Japan
Media Link
Contact Us
Copyright ©2000-2016 anhuinews.com All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.