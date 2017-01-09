E-mail
lunthesis@163.com
Phone
0551-65179860-203
Home Page
Photos
Hui Culture
Travel Guide
Video
People
Service
Weather Forecast :
Anhui News
Business
Politics
Culture& Edu
Health
People
Special
Travel Guide
Events Destination
Itinerary
Craftwork
Hotel
Traffic
Food
About Anhui
Anhui facts
Geography
History
Economy
Climate
Hui Culture
Cities
Government
Principal Officals
Government structure
Key Enterprises
Development Plan
Investment Info
Eyes on Anhui
Services
Ticket Booking
Visa Application
Maps
Useful Tel No.
Education
Hot Topics
Lunar New Year
Renminbi Steadier as Central Bank's Remedies Take Hold
Forex reserves fell by $41 billion in December from the previous month to $3.01 trillion, the lowest level since March 2011, almost hitting the $3 trillion psychological line
Strict Discipline Provides Cohesion for CPC Governance
"China actively advanced strict governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and resolutely cracked down on high-ranking and
Spring Festival to See Nearly 3 Billion Trips
The world's largest annual human migration, the Spring Festival travel rush, will be even larger this year. People will make a total of 2.98 billion
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
Five cities in East China's Anhui province...
Zone Approved as IP Demo Zone
Hefei High-Tech Industry Development Zone was approved...
New Media Helps 97 Lost People Back Home in Anhui
Anhui province has used new media to help 97...
Anhui Agricultural Products Trade Fair Closes
Anhui Agricultural Products Trade Fair closed ...
•
Mates for Life
•
31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval
Culture&Education
News
Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
A group of students have helped their classmate...
•
6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
•
A New Year's Reunion
•
"Impression of Bengbu" Wins International Award
•
China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
•
China's Big Readers in Small Towns
•
24 Solar Terms: 9 Things You May Not Know about Winter Solstice
•
Anhui Province to Stop PETS Test in 2017, First in China
Hui Culture
Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
•
Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
•
Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
•
Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
Ancient Village under Private Protection
Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
•
Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
•
Carving out a Legacy
•
Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
•
Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
Explore Anhui
Destination
Chengkan Village
Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
•
Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
•
Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
•
Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
•
Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
•
Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
•
Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
•
Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
•
Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
•
10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
Itinerary
Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
•
Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
•
Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
Service
•
Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
•
Things to Know for National Day Holiday
•
Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
•
Record Numbers Expected on Railways
Politics
Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered more efforts
•
2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
•
Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
•
Leaders Meet to Seek Common Development of Yangtze River Delta
•
No More Free Meals as Graft War Shapes a New Civil Service
•
Yu Yong Appointed as Party Chief of Bengbu
Secretary
Li Jinbin
Acting Governor
Li Guoying
The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
Provincial General Office
Development and Reform Commission
Economic Commission
Education Department
Science and Technology Department
Public Security Department
Justice Department
Finance Department
Construction Department
Communications Department
Agriculture Commission
Commerce Department
Health Department
Civil Affairs Department
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
Local Taxation Bureau
Industry and Commerce Administration
Quality and Technical Supervision Bureau
Environmental Protection Bureau
Water Resources Department
Press and Publication Bureau
Food and Drug Administration
Legislative Affairs Office
Foreign Affairs Office (Overseas Chinese Affairs Office
)
Tourism Department
Business
•
Renminbi Steadier as Central Bank's Remedies Take Hold
•
Anhui Agricultural Products Trade Fair Closes in Shanghai
•
Anhui Presses ahead with Supply-Side Structural Reform in 2017
•
People Spend 16.76 Bln RMB During Anhui Cultural Consumption Season
•
Mengniu Offers to Buy out Modern Dairy for $826m
•
Export of Anhui-Made Vehicles Grows
•
Tibet's Bottled Water Reaches Eastern Coast by Train
Chery Auto
Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
•
JAC Motors
•
Royalstar
•
Gujing Liquor
•
Hefei Meiling
•
Anhui BBCA Group
•
Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
Cities in Anhui
Tongling
Tongling City is located in the mid-south Anhui province ...
Lu'an
The City of Lu'an, nicknamed "Wanxi (West Anhui)", is located at the northern foot ...
Chizhou
Chizhou city is located in the south-west of Anhui Province，along Yangtze River ...
Huangshan
Huangshan is situated in the south of Anhui Province and bordered on ...
Special
10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
•
2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
•
University Helps Boost Local Sci-Tech Innovation
Invest in Anhui
Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
•
Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
•
Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
•
Wanda Opens 100th Hotel in Hefei
Development Plan
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
•
31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
•
Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
•
Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
Videos
•
5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
•
China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
•
Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
People
Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
•
Unsung Heroes
•
Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
•
Policeman Saves Lives but Disfigured, Now Honored
Anhui Today
Eyes on Anhui
•
Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
•
Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
•
Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
•
Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
•
Ma'anshan: a Magnet for Yangtze
Sister City
Hefei
Columbus
U.S.A
Bengbu
Seetsu
Japan
Wuhu
Pavia
Italy
Anqing
Calabasas
U.S.A
Ma'anshan
Hamilton
Canada
Huainan
Ruse
Bulgaria
Huaibei
Springdale
U.S A.
Tongling
Skelleftea
Sweden
Huangshan
Fujiidera
Japan
Media Link
Contact Us
Copyright ©2000-2016 anhuinews.com All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.