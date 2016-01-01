E-mail
Lunar New Year
Xi to Inject Positive Impetus for Recovery of the World Economy
President Xi Jinping arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for his first state visit to the country and his first meeting
Li Vows to Tackle Potential Economic Risks
Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to implement more precise macroeconomic measures to tackle potential risks.
China Encourages More Use of Mobile Internet Service
China's central authority has issued a guideline on mobile Internet service management, calling for more efforts
7th Session of 12th Anhui PPC Opens in Hefei
The 7th session of the 12th Anhui Provincial People's Congress...
Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
The Swedish furniture giant Ikea...
Father of Pinyin Dies at 111
Zhou Youguang, a linguist considered ...
A Teenager Who Lives by Herself
Fan Xiaohui's mother mostly...
Love and Marriage Loom over Festival
Wang Jianlin Sings in Hefei
Culture&Education
News
Anhui Unveils Five-Year Action Plan for Colleges, Universities
Under the plan, the province will...
Gala Greets Jinzhai
Nuo Dance Performed to Embrace Chinese New Year
Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
A New Year's Reunion
"Impression of Bengbu" Wins International Award
China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
Hui Culture
Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
Ancient Village under Private Protection
Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
Carving out a Legacy
Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
Explore Anhui
Destination
Chengkan Village
Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
Itinerary
Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
Service
More Flights during Spring Festival Travel Rush
Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
Things to Know for National Day Holiday
Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
Politics
Votes and Hopes as Villagers Flock to Elect Deputies
Rural polls help to spread political representation
State Council Urges Greater Efforts to Build Clean Gov't, Fight Graft
CPC Central Committee's Leadership Stressed at Meeting
Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
Business
Measures Planned to Develop Exports
18 Anhui Enterprises Qualified for Auto, Motorbike Export
Hefei to Open Gov't-Backed Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform
World Bank Expects Chinese Economy to Grow 6.5 pct in 2017
China Claims Lion's Share of Global Growth
945, 900 Visitors Came to Wuhu during 3-Day “New Year Festival”
RMB Has Better Conditions to Remain Relatively Stable
Chery Auto
Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
JAC Motors
Royalstar
Gujing Liquor
Hefei Meiling
Anhui BBCA Group
Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
Cities in Anhui
Tongling
Tongling City is located in the mid-south Anhui province ...
Lu'an
The City of Lu'an, nicknamed "Wanxi (West Anhui)", is located at the northern foot ...
Chizhou
Chizhou city is located in the south-west of Anhui Province，along Yangtze River ...
Huangshan
Huangshan is situated in the south of Anhui Province and bordered on ...
Special
2017 Anhui PPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions
10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
Invest in Anhui
Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
Development Plan
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
Videos
5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
People
Father of Pinyin Writing System, "Anhui's Son-in-Law" Dies at 111
Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
Unsung Heroes
Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
Anhui Today
Eyes on Anhui
3 Towns in Anhui Selected as National Livable Towns
Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
