Lunar New Year

Chinese premier Vows Easier Access for Foreign Investment
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that China will grant easier access to and create better environment for foreign investment
A Transport System to Lead the World
China is aiming to build a faster, greener and safer public transport system throughout the country by 2020, it said yesterday.
Anhui’s South-North Water Transfer Project Kicks Off
Yangtze River - Huaihe River Water Transfer Project , also known as Anhui’s South-North Water
USTC Breaks New Ground in Research
A group of young scientists from the USTC...
Hefei Sees More Train Services to Huangshan
Two railway stations in Hefei, ...
"Impression of Bengbu" Wins Int'l Award
A video promoting Bengbu...
Project of General Aviation New Town Signed
The project of general aviation new town ...
  • Liquor Maker among Top 10 Most Valuable Brands
  • Anhui’s Industrial Profits up 8.9% in Nov
    • Culture&Education
     News
    A video promoting Bengbu...
    A video promoting Bengbu...
    China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
    China's Big Readers in Small Towns
    24 Solar Terms: 9 Things You May Not Know about Winter Solstice
    Anhui Province to Stop PETS Test in 2017, First in China
    Spring Fest Goes Global
    Anhui-Taiwan Employee Cultural Exchange Week Kicks off in Hefei
    Top 5 Internet Buzzwords of 2016
    Hui Culture
    Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
    Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
    Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
    Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
    Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
    Ancient Village under Private Protection
    Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
    Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
    Carving out a Legacy
    Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
    Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
    Explore Anhui
     Destination
    Chengkan Village
    Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
    Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
    Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
    Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
    Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
    Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
    Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
    Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
    Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
    10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
    Itinerary
    Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
    Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
    Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
    Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
    Service
    Things to Know for National Day Holiday
    Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
    Record Numbers Expected on Railways
    Czech Republic Opens Five New Visa Centers in China
        Politics
    Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
    The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered more efforts
    2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
    Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
    Leaders Meet to Seek Common Development of Yangtze River Delta
    No More Free Meals as Graft War Shapes a New Civil Service
    Yu Yong Appointed as Party Chief of Bengbu
    r Secretary
    Li Jinbin    		 re Acting Governor
    Li Guoying
    The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
        Business
    Anhui Yingjia among China's Top 10 Most Valuable Time-Honored Brands
    Project of General Aviation New Town Signed in Feixi County
    Anhui’s Industrial Profits up 8.9% in Nov
    Anhui Govt to Improve Market Confidence in 2017
    From Plans to Progress: the First Year of China’s Supply-Side Reform
    6 Anhui Counties Give Backing to Migrant Worker-Turned Businessmen
    Nation to Beef up Research of Key Components
    Chery Auto
    Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
    JAC Motors
    Royalstar
    Gujing Liquor
    Hefei Meiling
    Anhui BBCA Group
    Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
    Special
    10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
  • 2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
  • University Helps Boost Local Sci-Tech Innovation
    • Invest in Anhui
    Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
  • Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
  • Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
  • Wanda Opens 100th Hotel in Hefei
    • Development Plan
    Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
  • Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
  • Anhui, Sichuan Ink Strategic Agreement on Grain
  • 333 Villages in Anhui Aims to Cut Poverty through Tourism
    • Videos
  • 5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
  • China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
  • Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
    • People
    Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
  • Unsung Heroes
  • Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
  • Policeman Saves Lives but Disfigured, Now Honored
    • Anhui Today
    Eyes on Anhui
  • Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
  • Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
  • Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
  • Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
  • Ma'anshan: a Magnet for Yangtze
    • Sister City
    Hefei
    Columbus
    U.S.A
    Bengbu
    Seetsu
    Japan
    Wuhu
    Pavia
    Italy
    Anqing
    Calabasas
    U.S.A
    Ma'anshan
    Hamilton
    Canada
    Huainan
    Ruse
    Bulgaria
    Huaibei
    Springdale
    U.S A.
    Tongling
    Skelleftea
    Sweden
    Huangshan
    Fujiidera
    Japan
