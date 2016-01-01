E-mail
lunthesis@163.com
Phone
0551-65179860-203
Home Page
Photos
Hui Culture
Travel Guide
Video
People
Service
Weather Forecast :
Anhui News
Business
Politics
Culture& Edu
Health
People
Special
Travel Guide
Events Destination
Itinerary
Craftwork
Hotel
Traffic
Food
About Anhui
Anhui facts
Geography
History
Economy
Climate
Hui Culture
Cities
Government
Principal Officals
Government structure
Key Enterprises
Development Plan
Investment Info
Eyes on Anhui
Services
Ticket Booking
Visa Application
Maps
Useful Tel No.
Education
Hot Topics
Lunar New Year
Year of the Rooster, a Year of Focused Reform
As Chinese people return to work Friday, the country has entered a new year, a year in which focused reform will play a key role
World Embracing Spring Festival
Spring Festival, celebrated across China as the nation's biggest annual holiday, is being embraced by more countries as an occasion to
Plans Reinforce Medicine, Food Safety
The State Council approved two important five-year plans on Friday to enhance supervision of food and medicine safety amid the government's efforts to better protect public health.
Hefei to Build Health Care Hub
Authorities in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui...
Tourism Revenue of Huangshan Exceeds 2 Bln RMB
Huangshan City received 3.3854 million tourists...
Wuhu’s GDP in 2016 up 9.7%
In 2016, Wuhu realized GDP of 269.944 billion yuan ...
Hefei Sees Highest Jump in Home Prices
Hefei in East China's Anhui...
•
JAC to Collaborate with Giant Motors
•
Campsite in Huangshan Offers Perfect Getaway
Culture&Education
News
Liuchi Lane International Cultural Exchange Base Unveiled
The plaque-unveiling ceremony for Liuchi Lane...
•
Microfilm Wins Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Award
•
Electronic Readers' Jump in Popularity just Beginning
•
Traditional Spring Festival Customs
•
6 Things You May Not Know about Major Cold
•
Anhui Wins Two ICCIE Awards
•
Anhui Unveils Five-Year Action Plan for Colleges, Universities
•
Gala Greets Jinzhai
Hui Culture
Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
•
Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
•
Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
•
Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
Building Understanding
A Chinese architect returns to her homeland to discover
•
Ancient Village under Private Protection
•
Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
•
Carving out a Legacy
•
Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
Explore Anhui
Destination
North Anhui Tourism Marketing Alliance Founded
North Anhui tourism marketing alliance
•
Forum Addresses Beautiful Countryside
•
Huangshan Inscribed on "Wold City Top 200" List
•
Chengkan Village
•
Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
•
Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
•
Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
•
Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
•
Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
•
Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
Itinerary
Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
•
Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
•
Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
Service
•
More Flights during Spring Festival Travel Rush
•
Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
•
Things to Know for National Day Holiday
•
Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
Politics
Former Local Officials Indicted for Corruption
Yang Zhenchao, former vice governor
•
Anhui Native Elected Governor of Zhejiang
•
New Governor Elected in East China's Anhui
•
Xu Liquan Elected Chairman of Anhui Provincial Committee of CPPCC
•
Votes and Hopes as Villagers Flock to Elect Deputies
•
State Council Urges Greater Efforts to Build Clean Gov't, Fight Graft
Secretary
Li Jinbin
Governor
Li Guoying
The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
Provincial General Office
Development and Reform Commission
Economic Commission
Education Department
Science and Technology Department
Public Security Department
Justice Department
Finance Department
Construction Department
Communications Department
Agriculture Commission
Commerce Department
Health Department
Civil Affairs Department
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
Local Taxation Bureau
Industry and Commerce Administration
Quality and Technical Supervision Bureau
Environmental Protection Bureau
Water Resources Department
Press and Publication Bureau
Food and Drug Administration
Legislative Affairs Office
Foreign Affairs Office (Overseas Chinese Affairs Office
)
Tourism Department
Business
•
Tourism Revenue of Huangshan Exceeds 2 Billion RMB During Spring Festival Holiday
•
Wuhu’s GDP in 2016 up 9.7%
•
10 Chinese Cities See Highest Jump in Home Prices in the world
•
Camping Industry Sees Rapid Growth
•
JAC to Collaborate with Giant Motors Despite Analyst Disapproval
•
Anhui's Agricultural Exports Hit 1.1 Bln Dollars
•
Chery Automobile Has Led Chinese Car Export for 14 Years
Chery Auto
Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
•
JAC Motors
•
Royalstar
•
Gujing Liquor
•
Hefei Meiling
•
Anhui BBCA Group
•
Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
Cities in Anhui
Tongling
Tongling City is located in the mid-south Anhui province ...
Lu'an
The City of Lu'an, nicknamed "Wanxi (West Anhui)", is located at the northern foot ...
Chizhou
Chizhou city is located in the south-west of Anhui Province，along Yangtze River ...
Huangshan
Huangshan is situated in the south of Anhui Province and bordered on ...
Special
2017 Anhui PPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions
•
10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
•
2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
Invest in Anhui
Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
•
Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
•
Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
•
Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
Development Plan
Hefei Pilots China's Low-Carbon Initiative
•
Feidong County to Build Robot Town
•
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
•
31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
Videos
•
5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
•
China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
•
Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
People
Father of Pinyin Writing System, "Anhui's Son-in-Law" Dies at 111
•
Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
•
Unsung Heroes
•
Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
Anhui Today
Eyes on Anhui
•
3 Towns in Anhui Selected as National Livable Towns
•
Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
•
Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
•
Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
•
Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
Sister City
Hefei
Columbus
U.S.A
Bengbu
Seetsu
Japan
Wuhu
Pavia
Italy
Anqing
Calabasas
U.S.A
Ma'anshan
Hamilton
Canada
Huainan
Ruse
Bulgaria
Huaibei
Springdale
U.S A.
Tongling
Skelleftea
Sweden
Huangshan
Fujiidera
Japan
Media Link
Contact Us
Copyright ©2000-2016 anhuinews.com All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.