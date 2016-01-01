E-mail lunthesis@163.com Phone 0551-65179860-203
Lunar New Year

Xi to Inject Positive Impetus for Recovery of the World Economy
President Xi Jinping arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for his first state visit to the country and his first meeting
Li Vows to Tackle Potential Economic Risks
Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to implement more precise macroeconomic measures to tackle potential risks.
China Encourages More Use of Mobile Internet Service
China's central authority has issued a guideline on mobile Internet service management, calling for more efforts
7th Session of 12th Anhui PPC Opens in Hefei
The 7th session of the 12th Anhui Provincial People's Congress...
Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
The Swedish furniture giant Ikea...
Father of Pinyin Dies at 111
Zhou Youguang, a linguist considered ...
A Teenager Who Lives by Herself
Fan Xiaohui's mother mostly...
  • Love and Marriage Loom over Festival
  • Wang Jianlin Sings in Hefei
    • Culture&Education
     News
    Anhui Unveils Five-Year Action Plan for Colleges, Universities
    Under the plan, the province will...
    Gala Greets Jinzhai
    Nuo Dance Performed to Embrace Chinese New Year
    Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
    6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
    A New Year's Reunion
    "Impression of Bengbu" Wins International Award
    China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
    Hui Culture
    Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
    Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
    Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
    Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
    Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
    Ancient Village under Private Protection
    Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
    Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
    Carving out a Legacy
    Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
    Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
    Explore Anhui
     Destination
    Chengkan Village
    Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
    Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
    Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
    Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
    Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
    Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
    Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
    Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
    Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
    10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
    Itinerary
    Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
    Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
    Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
    Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
    Service
    More Flights during Spring Festival Travel Rush
    Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
    Things to Know for National Day Holiday
    Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
        Politics
    Votes and Hopes as Villagers Flock to Elect Deputies
    Rural polls help to spread political representation
    State Council Urges Greater Efforts to Build Clean Gov't, Fight Graft
    CPC Central Committee's Leadership Stressed at Meeting
    Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
    2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
    Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
    r Secretary
    Li Jinbin    		 re Acting Governor
    Li Guoying
    The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
    Special
    2017 Anhui PPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions
  • 10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
  • 2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
    • Invest in Anhui
    Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
  • Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
  • Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
  • Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
    • Development Plan
    5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
  • 31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
  • Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
  • Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
    • Videos
  • 5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
  • China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
  • Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
    • People
    Father of Pinyin Writing System, "Anhui's Son-in-Law" Dies at 111
  • Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
  • Unsung Heroes
  • Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
    • Anhui Today
    Eyes on Anhui
  • 3 Towns in Anhui Selected as National Livable Towns
  • Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
  • Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
  • Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
  • Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
    • Sister City
    Hefei
    Columbus
    U.S.A
    Bengbu
    Seetsu
    Japan
    Wuhu
    Pavia
    Italy
    Anqing
    Calabasas
    U.S.A
    Ma'anshan
    Hamilton
    Canada
    Huainan
    Ruse
    Bulgaria
    Huaibei
    Springdale
    U.S A.
    Tongling
    Skelleftea
    Sweden
    Huangshan
    Fujiidera
    Japan
