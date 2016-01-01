E-mail
lunthesis@163.com
Phone
0551-65179860-203
Home Page
Photos
Hui Culture
Travel Guide
Video
People
Service
Weather Forecast :
Anhui News
Business
Politics
Culture& Edu
Health
People
Special
Travel Guide
Events Destination
Itinerary
Craftwork
Hotel
Traffic
Food
About Anhui
Anhui facts
Geography
History
Economy
Climate
Hui Culture
Cities
Government
Principal Officals
Government structure
Key Enterprises
Development Plan
Investment Info
Eyes on Anhui
Services
Ticket Booking
Visa Application
Maps
Useful Tel No.
Education
Hot Topics
Lunar New Year
Li Confident in 2017 Economy
"We have the confidence and capability in tackling challenges in various fields" to promote the stable and healthy development of the economy
Chinese Gov't to Cut More Red-Tape
The State Council, China's cabinet, will abolish another 39 items of administrative approval to streamline the economy
Air Pollution and Economy among Issues Addressed
Departments and ministries have responded to a series of public concerns in the past week, including air pollution, economic operations in 2016
Li Guoying Elected Governor of Anhui
Li Guoying was elected governor of...
Anhui Native Elected Governor of Zhejiang
Che, 62 and a native of Chaohu, ...
3 National Key Labs Added in Anhui
3 laboratories in Anhui were elected...
Xu Liquan Elected Chairman of Anhui Provincial Committee of CPPCC
Xu Liquan was elected chairman ...
•
Spots to Offer Free Admission in Spring Festival
•
VW Plans to Make 1st Cars with JAC by 2018
Culture&Education
News
6 Things You May Not Know about Major Cold
Major Cold is the last solar term in winter and also the last solar term...
•
Anhui Wins Two ICCIE Awards
•
Anhui Unveils Five-Year Action Plan for Colleges, Universities
•
Gala Greets Jinzhai
•
Nuo Dance Performed to Embrace Chinese New Year
•
Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
•
6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
•
A New Year's Reunion
Hui Culture
Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
•
Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
•
Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
•
Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
Building Understanding
A Chinese architect returns to her homeland to discover
•
Ancient Village under Private Protection
•
Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
•
Carving out a Legacy
•
Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
Explore Anhui
Destination
Huangshan Inscribed on "Wold City Top 200" List
A list of the "World City Top 200" was released
•
Chengkan Village
•
Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
•
Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
•
Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
•
Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
•
Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
•
Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
•
Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
•
Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
Itinerary
Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
•
Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
•
Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
Service
•
More Flights during Spring Festival Travel Rush
•
Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
•
Things to Know for National Day Holiday
•
Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
Politics
Anhui Native Elected Governor of Zhejiang
Che, 62 and a native of Chaohu,
•
New Governor Elected in East China's Anhui
•
Xu Liquan Elected Chairman of Anhui Provincial Committee of CPPCC
•
Votes and Hopes as Villagers Flock to Elect Deputies
•
State Council Urges Greater Efforts to Build Clean Gov't, Fight Graft
•
CPC Central Committee's Leadership Stressed at Meeting
Secretary
Li Jinbin
Governor
Li Guoying
The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
Provincial General Office
Development and Reform Commission
Economic Commission
Education Department
Science and Technology Department
Public Security Department
Justice Department
Finance Department
Construction Department
Communications Department
Agriculture Commission
Commerce Department
Health Department
Civil Affairs Department
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
Local Taxation Bureau
Industry and Commerce Administration
Quality and Technical Supervision Bureau
Environmental Protection Bureau
Water Resources Department
Press and Publication Bureau
Food and Drug Administration
Legislative Affairs Office
Foreign Affairs Office (Overseas Chinese Affairs Office
)
Tourism Department
Business
•
Li Confident in 2017 Economy
•
China’s Capital Outflow Pressure Eased: SAFE
•
Cambodia Inaugurates Senate Building Constructed by Anhui-Based Firm
•
VW Plans to Make 1st Cars with JAC by 2018
•
Hefei’s Sino-German Intelligent Manufacturing Park Opens
•
Outbound Travel Market far from Mature, Claims Report
•
Wang Jianlin Turns Real Estate Giant into Conglomerate with Big Ambitions
Chery Auto
Chery Automobile Co. Ltd was founded on Jan. 8, 1997, with registered capital of RMB 3.88 billion. Plant construction commenced on March 18, 1997, the first car came off the production line on December 18, 1999, and on July 27, 2011, the...
•
JAC Motors
•
Royalstar
•
Gujing Liquor
•
Hefei Meiling
•
Anhui BBCA Group
•
Wuhu Conch Co. Ltd.
Cities in Anhui
Tongling
Tongling City is located in the mid-south Anhui province ...
Lu'an
The City of Lu'an, nicknamed "Wanxi (West Anhui)", is located at the northern foot ...
Chizhou
Chizhou city is located in the south-west of Anhui Province，along Yangtze River ...
Huangshan
Huangshan is situated in the south of Anhui Province and bordered on ...
Special
2017 Anhui PPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions
•
10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
•
2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
Invest in Anhui
Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
•
Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
•
Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
•
Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
Development Plan
Feidong County to Build Robot Town
•
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
•
31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
•
Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
Videos
•
5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
•
China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
•
Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
People
Father of Pinyin Writing System, "Anhui's Son-in-Law" Dies at 111
•
Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
•
Unsung Heroes
•
Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
Anhui Today
Eyes on Anhui
•
3 Towns in Anhui Selected as National Livable Towns
•
Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
•
Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
•
Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
•
Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
Sister City
Hefei
Columbus
U.S.A
Bengbu
Seetsu
Japan
Wuhu
Pavia
Italy
Anqing
Calabasas
U.S.A
Ma'anshan
Hamilton
Canada
Huainan
Ruse
Bulgaria
Huaibei
Springdale
U.S A.
Tongling
Skelleftea
Sweden
Huangshan
Fujiidera
Japan
Media Link
Contact Us
Copyright ©2000-2016 anhuinews.com All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.