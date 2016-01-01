E-mail lunthesis@163.com Phone 0551-65179860-203
Lunar New Year

Li Confident in 2017 Economy
"We have the confidence and capability in tackling challenges in various fields" to promote the stable and healthy development of the economy
Chinese Gov't to Cut More Red-Tape
The State Council, China's cabinet, will abolish another 39 items of administrative approval to streamline the economy
Air Pollution and Economy among Issues Addressed
Departments and ministries have responded to a series of public concerns in the past week, including air pollution, economic operations in 2016
Li Guoying Elected Governor of Anhui
Li Guoying was elected governor of...
Anhui Native Elected Governor of Zhejiang
Che, 62 and a native of Chaohu, ...
3 National Key Labs Added in Anhui
3 laboratories in Anhui were elected...
Xu Liquan Elected Chairman of Anhui Provincial Committee of CPPCC
Xu Liquan was elected chairman ...
  • Spots to Offer Free Admission in Spring Festival
  • VW Plans to Make 1st Cars with JAC by 2018
    • Culture&Education
     News
    6 Things You May Not Know about Major Cold
    Major Cold is the last solar term in winter and also the last solar term...
    Anhui Wins Two ICCIE Awards
    Anhui Unveils Five-Year Action Plan for Colleges, Universities
    Gala Greets Jinzhai
    Nuo Dance Performed to Embrace Chinese New Year
    Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
    6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
    A New Year's Reunion
    Hui Culture
    Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
    Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
    Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
    Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
    Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
    Building Understanding
    A Chinese architect returns to her homeland to discover
    Ancient Village under Private Protection
    Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
    Carving out a Legacy
    Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
    Explore Anhui
     Destination
    Huangshan Inscribed on "Wold City Top 200" List
    A list of the "World City Top 200" was released
    Chengkan Village
    Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
    Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
    Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
    Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
    Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
    Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
    Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
    Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
    Itinerary
    Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
    Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
    Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
    Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
    Service
    More Flights during Spring Festival Travel Rush
    Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
    Things to Know for National Day Holiday
    Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
        Politics
    Anhui Native Elected Governor of Zhejiang
    Che, 62 and a native of Chaohu,
    New Governor Elected in East China's Anhui
    Xu Liquan Elected Chairman of Anhui Provincial Committee of CPPCC
    Votes and Hopes as Villagers Flock to Elect Deputies
    State Council Urges Greater Efforts to Build Clean Gov't, Fight Graft
    CPC Central Committee's Leadership Stressed at Meeting
    Li Jinbin    		 re Governor
    Li Guoying
    The Provincial Departments and Bureaus
    Special
    2017 Anhui PPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions
  • 10th CPC Anhui Provincial Congress
  • 2016 Anhui Investment & Trade Expo
    • Invest in Anhui
    Ikea to Open in Hefei's Luyang District
  • Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
  • Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
  • Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
    • Development Plan
    Feidong County to Build Robot Town
  • 5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
  • 31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
  • Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
    • Videos
  • 5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
  • China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
  • Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
    • People
    Father of Pinyin Writing System, "Anhui's Son-in-Law" Dies at 111
  • Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
  • Unsung Heroes
  • Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
    • Anhui Today
    Eyes on Anhui
  • 3 Towns in Anhui Selected as National Livable Towns
  • Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
  • Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
  • Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
  • Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
