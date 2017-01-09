E-mail lunthesis@163.com Phone 0551-65179860-203
Renminbi Steadier as Central Bank's Remedies Take Hold
Forex reserves fell by $41 billion in December from the previous month to $3.01 trillion, the lowest level since March 2011, almost hitting the $3 trillion psychological line
Strict Discipline Provides Cohesion for CPC Governance
"China actively advanced strict governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and resolutely cracked down on high-ranking and
Spring Festival to See Nearly 3 Billion Trips
The world's largest annual human migration, the Spring Festival travel rush, will be even larger this year. People will make a total of 2.98 billion
5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
Five cities in East China's Anhui province...
Zone Approved as IP Demo Zone
Hefei High-Tech Industry Development Zone was approved...
New Media Helps 97 Lost People Back Home in Anhui
Anhui province has used new media to help 97...
Anhui Agricultural Products Trade Fair Closes
Anhui Agricultural Products Trade Fair closed ...
    Mates for Life: Students Help Disabled Classmate for Seven Years
    A group of students have helped their classmate...
    6 Things You May Not Know about Minor Cold
    A New Year's Reunion
    "Impression of Bengbu" Wins International Award
    China to Help Spring Festival Go Global
    China's Big Readers in Small Towns
    24 Solar Terms: 9 Things You May Not Know about Winter Solstice
    Anhui Province to Stop PETS Test in 2017, First in China
    Hui Culture
    Online Old House Trading Platform Operational in Huangshan
    Two antique houses in Shexian county ...
    Hefei Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum Kicks off
    Anhui Sees 52 More Villages Win National Honor
    Chinese Cuisine Flavored by Trade
    Ancient Village under Private Protection
    Zhang Zhengyan sits in a delicately decorated room
    Yang Ji Xing's Stinky Mandarin Fish
    Carving out a Legacy
    Ancestral Temples: Retaining Traditional Values
    Tipping the Balance in Favor of Traditional Craftsmanship
     Destination
    Chengkan Village
    Chengkan Village is renowned for its well-preserved
    Huangshan Declaration on Chinese Leisure Agriculture Issued
    Lujiang to Kick off Spa Festival
    Below a Famed Mountain, Regional Culture Thrives
    Anhui to Build 100 Tourism-Oriented Towns During 13th Five-Year Plan
    Hefei Likely to See 3 Nat’l Wetland Parks
    Wanfo Lake Rated 5A, after Another Ten Scenic Spots in Anhui
    Anhui Promotes Tourism at Local Expo
    Five Characteristic Small Towns Announced from Anhui
    10 Chinese Cities' and Provinces' 'Business Cards' may just Inspire a Trip
    Chengkan Welcomes Visitors with G20 Themed Picture
    Tourists pose for photos before a large picture ...
    Expressway Fuels Dabie Mountains Poverty Relief
    Dawei Grape Festival Kicks off
    Anhui Provides Registration Services for Overseas NGOs
    Things to Know for National Day Holiday
    Hefei-Anqing Rail Project to Break Ground This Year
    Record Numbers Expected on Railways
    Top Leadership to Maintain Fight against Corruption
    The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered more efforts
    2 Counties in Anqing Eye City Status
    Former Official Expelled from Party for Corruption
    Leaders Meet to Seek Common Development of Yangtze River Delta
    No More Free Meals as Graft War Shapes a New Civil Service
    Yu Yong Appointed as Party Chief of Bengbu
    Li Jinbin    		 re Acting Governor
    Li Guoying
    Tsinghua University-Run Firm Inks Deal with Hefei's Government
  • Anhui to Produce High-End Wafers in 2017
  • Green Building Model Gains Momentum on the Mainland
  • Wanda Opens 100th Hotel in Hefei
    5 Anhui Cities to Benefit from Central China Urban Agglomeration Initiative
  • 31 Modern Service Industrial Clusters Get Approval in Anhui
  • Hefei Unveils Action Plan for the Next Five Years
  • Anhui Unveils Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster Plan
  • 5 of China's Most Bizarre Beverages
  • China Marks 11th Cultural Heritage Day
  • Cram Schools in Maotanchang Prosper
    Former Wrestler from Anhui Province Fights Crime on SWAT Team
  • Unsung Heroes
  • Bus to Shanghai Set Hong on the Road to Success
  • Policeman Saves Lives but Disfigured, Now Honored
  • Opinion Leaders Wowed by Hefei's Innovation
  • Let's All Go Green and Explore Its Real Economic Benefits
  • Anhui's Migrant Workers Choose Spain Over Shenzhen
  • Ironman 70.3 to Put Hefei on Global Map
  • Ma'anshan: a Magnet for Yangtze
    Hefei
    Columbus
    U.S.A
    Bengbu
    Seetsu
    Japan
    Wuhu
    Pavia
    Italy
    Anqing
    Calabasas
    U.S.A
    Ma'anshan
    Hamilton
    Canada
    Huainan
    Ruse
    Bulgaria
    Huaibei
    Springdale
    U.S A.
    Tongling
    Skelleftea
    Sweden
    Huangshan
    Fujiidera
    Japan
